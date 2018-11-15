Lady Gaga Surprises California Shelter with Pizza and Supplies

Lady Gaga is just one of many celebrities that’s giving back to the community after California’s devastating wildfires. After recently announcing her #MultiplyYourGood campaign, Gaga is leading by example and doing good herself.

As a perfect act of love on World Kindness Day, she made a surprise visit to a Los Angeles-area shelter housing people who were displaced by the Woosley and Camp fires. The down-to-earth artist shared a photo of herself in casual wear and a baseball cap to her Instagram story, on her way to the shelter with a huge stack of pizzas in hand.

In a video shared by TMZ, Gaga is seen giving a comforting speech to evacuees where she encourages them to be kind to each other and promises to stand by them in their time of need.

Aside from her worldwide fame and incredible success both onscreen and onstage, Gaga is known for her heart and kind spirit. The singer and actress’ Born This Way Foundation aims to give back and encourage youth to help build better communities.

