MAX Shares Tour Dates, Album Title and “Still New York” Music Video

Pop singer MAX just shared his new single “Still New York” featuring fellow NYC-native, Joey BadA$$. The two came together to produce a sincere and melodic New York anthem, detailing all of the city's most iconic characteristics.

The selfie-stlye video has guest appearances from too many incredible celebrities to count and all of the money made from it will benefit various NYC charities. Everyone from musicians such as Jon Bellion and AJR to MAX’s parents contributed their lip-synching videos. Watch below:

The uber charismatic and talented MAX always reps his city heavily and is beyond proud of his roots. Everything from the name of his fanbase to the title of his debut album references his beloved neighborhood of Hells Kitchen, New York.

In the description of the music video, he revealed that the title of his second full-length album is “House Of Divine.” He also shared dates for an expansive US tour and tickets go on sale this Friday (June 29) -- click here to see tour dates.

