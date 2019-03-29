Miley Cyrus Becomes Hannah Montana After Dying Hair Blonde and Singing “The Best Of Both Worlds”

“It was so hard going back and forth, I just decided I’ll be Hannah forever,” Miley Cyrus joked in an Instagram story filled with videos of her permanently becoming Hannah Montana.

Related: Miley Cyrus Transforms into Drag for 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Teaser

After the recent 13-year anniversary of the iconic Disney show, Miley is deciding she doesn’t necessarily want the best of both worlds. A series of posts show off her new do as she shares the process of dying her hair blonde and full-on becoming Hannah Montana again.

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

Miley jams out in a car while singing along to iconic Hannah Montana tracks, and even throws in Migos’ “Hannah Montana” for good measure. Her efforts to shed the Disney image with the edgy Bangerz and Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz are being completely undone in favor of nostalgia and some timeless jams.

Watch her sing along to “The Best Of Both Worlds” and more Hannah Montana bops in the videos below.