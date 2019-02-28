Paramore’s Hayley Williams Joins Kacey Musgraves for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” Cover

Kacey Musgraves is lovingly known by the internet as the “Yee Haw Queen.” After moments like singing all the words to Good Charlotte’s “The Anthem” on Instagram, covering Weezer, and fangirling at a Dashboard Confessional concert, we realized she’s also the Emo Queen.

yeemo https://t.co/1vc9ORVSBq — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) July 18, 2018

At a hometown show in Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, Kacey surprised the crowd with the best guest appearance we could hope for. Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams danced onto the stage to join Kacey for a flawless performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

The iconic grove was given flawless harmonies, adorable dance moves, and country flare from the duo. The cover is one of a few that Kacey’s sprinkled into the setlist of her Oh, What A World Tour, following others like her rendition of Selena’s “Como la flor.”

Related: Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena, Rides Horse at Houston Rodeo

Watch fan shot video of the incredible combo below:

hayley williams and kacey musgraves performing cindy lauper's girls just wanna have fun, send tweet. pic.twitter.com/XRKBFJQRj6 — The Paramore Street (@jesusyorkm) February 28, 2019