Previously Unseen 1971 John Lennon and George Harrison Footage Released

Any day where we’re presented with new John Lennon content is a great day.

Related: Paul McCartney And John Lennon's Kids "Come Together" For A Selfie

This newly uploaded 1971 video shows John Lennon and former The Beatles bandmate George Harrison recording "How Do You Sleep?" The track features on Imagine, released the same year.

The unforgiving lyrics are said to be about Paul McCartney and come just two years after The Beatles’ split. Lennon has called it a response to McCartney’s Ram, an album Lennon believed had many jabs at him hidden in it.

Watch the rare footage below: