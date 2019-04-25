Prince Estate Announces 15-Track Album With Previously Unreleased Songs

Just a few days after the announcement that a Prince book written by the pop icon himself would be released soon, we now have even more incredible news about the “Purple Rain” singer.

The Prince estate just revealed that Originals is coming this summer, a 15-track LP filled with previously unreleased songs. The posthumous work is due June 21st and will include his “Vault” recordings.

A collection of tracks recorded from 1981 through 1991 includes many songs that went on to become hits for other artists. With hits written by Prince but made popular by artists such as Kenny Rogers and The Bangles, the unreleased versions will have plenty of familiarities. Even after giving monster hits like “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “Manic Monday” away to other artists, Prince's prolific catalog has never lacked in chart-toppers under his own name.

Originals follows a number of posthumous albums released after the singer’s April 21, 2016 death in his beloved Paisley Park. Pre-order the album here and get the full tracklist of the songs' original versions below.

Originals Track List

1. “Sex Shooter” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, first released on Apollonia’s Apollonia 6 (1984)

2. “Jungle Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, first released on the Time’s Ice Cream Castle (1984)

3. “Manic Monday” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, first released on The Bangles’ Different Light (1985)

4. “Noon Rendezvous” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, first released on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

5. “Make-Up” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, first released on Vanity 6’s Vanity 6 (1982)

6. “100 MPH” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, first released on Mazarati’s Mazarati (1986)

7. “You’re My Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, first released on Kenny Rogers’ They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To (1986)

8. “Holly Rock” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, first released on Sheila E.’s Krush Groove (OST) (1985)

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, first released on Jill Jones’ Jill Jones (1987)

10. “The Glamorous Life” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, first released on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, first released on The Time’s What Time is It? (1982)

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done” – Recorded by Prince in 1991, first released on Martika’s Martika’s Kitchen (1991)

13. “Dear Michaelangelo” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, first released on Sheila E.’s Romance 1600 (1985)

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Taja Sevelle’s Taja Sevelle (1987)

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Family’s The Family (1985)