Visiting Parks Can Lower Risk of Breast Cancer?

There's a lot of good reasons to go outside and enjoy nature... it can improve physical and mental health and boost the immune system, among other benefits. But a new study says living near green areas may also be linked to a lowered risk of breast cancer.

The study, published by the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, looked at 1,129 women with breast cancer and 1,619 without, and found that living near green spaces such as gardens or parks was connected to a reduced risk of breast cancer.

It likely doesn't hurt that green spaces provide an outlet for more physical activity as well as a reduction in air pollution, but the study also suggests people near parks and other green areas can also enjoy lower stress levels, which could also play a role in this newly discovered health benefit.

Read more about the study at Women's Health, and go enjoy your local parks!