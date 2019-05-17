This Weekend At The Box Office

Two new movies to choose from this weekend and of COURSE plenty more still hanging on in theaters! Forecast is calling for more rain so why not duck inside and kick up your feet with a great new movie? Have something to talk about around the water cooler Monday!

There's action in the latest John Wick movie with Keanu Reeves, and plenty of heart and drama in A Dog's Journey with Dennis Quaid if its something softer you're after. Check out the new trailers for this weekend!

Click here to check out John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum

Click here to check out A Dog's Journey