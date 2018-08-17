WRCH's Joan Dylan's Tribute To Aretha Franklin
Upon hearing that Aretha Franklin passed away Thursday morning, Joan Dylan paid tribute with comments, recollections and her music. Here is the first segment playlist. (There were more musical tributes at noon and with Chuck Taylor on the 5 O'clock Extra.)
1985's "Freeway of Love" was one of Aretha's best songs of the 80s.
In 1967, Burt Bacharach, one of the most prolific songwriters of the time, wrote this song for Dionne Warwick. In 1968, he co-wrote "The House That Jack Built" with Aretha, and let her cover this song... selling MILLIONS of copies. "I Say a Little Prayer"
One of the biggest hits of 1968, "Think"
Aretha knew how to bend and sway with whatever format was calling her name, and in the 70s, it was super smooth Soul. Here's 1972's "Day Dreaming"
Joan saw Aretha on stage at the 10th anniversary of Mohegan Sun, where she performed this classic, "Take a Look"
Aretha will live on forever in our hearts!