This Year's Inductees Into The Toy Hall Of Fame

Since 1998, the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, NY has inducted toys and games from childhood into the National Toy Hall of Fame. This year, the American Girl Doll was up for consideration but was not included in the toys that were inducted.

The Magic 8 Ball which has lost most of its novelty since the 1900's but can still be used to answer those random questions that pop into your head.

The card game Uno was invented in 1971 by a barber in Ohio and offered something new for family game nights.

Pinball, which started rather dubiously due to its early ties to gambling, now seems more innocent sitting in arcades and bars across the U.S.

