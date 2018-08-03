This Saturday On The Jim Brickman Show
August 3, 2018
Categories:
Here is Jim Brickman's rundown of everything happening on this Saturday's Jim Brickman Show (with Bob and Hannah).
Jim will be in concert this November 24th at the Springfield Symphony Hall. Click HERE for ticket Info
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
04 Aug
Good Vibes with Jason Mraz Mohegan Sun Arena
11 Aug
Shoreline Wine Festival Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market and Winery
24 Aug
Hartford Saengerbund Bierfest 2018 Hartford Saengerbund
25 Aug
Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy Mohegan Sun Arena
19 Sep
Elton John XL Center